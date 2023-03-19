King Davis Russell, Jr.
KILGORE — Mr. King Davis Russell, Jr. passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Hospice of East Texas Homeplace in Tyler. King was born on December 18, 1940, in Kilgore. He was the son of King Davis Russell, Sr., and Mary Lou Smith Russell.
King was a lifelong resident of Kilgore. He graduated from Kilgore High School and Kilgore College. King was a hair stylist for many years in Kilgore. He owned and operated King’s Hair Fashion and the Long Branch Barber Shop. King had a great love of horses. He enjoyed going to the Cutting Horse Futurity in Ft. Worth and to the horse races. King was elected and served as Gregg County Constable for two terms. He enjoyed cooking BBQ for his friends and family.
King was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Seth Russell and his niece Rona Kay Russell.
King Russell is survived by his wife, Janet Russell of Kilgore, brother, Shem Russell of Kilgore; sister, Sherry Kay Russell of Longview; nephew, Seth Ray Russell, II.; nieces, Mary Lou Jonas and Avery Jo Jonas and other loving family and friends.
Private graveside services and burial were held for King Russell at the Danville Cemetery on Monday, March 13, 2023.
