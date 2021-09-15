Kinney Ray Tipping
HUGHES SPRINGS — Kenny Ray Tipping, 93, passed away September 9, 2021 at her home in Hughes Springs, Texas. She was born on March 6, 1928 to Pete and Alma Watson and grew up in Fulbright, Texas. After completing a degree from Paris Jr. College, she moved to Dallas, living at the YWMA and working for the City of Dallas. Soon after, she met Charley Tipping and they married, moving to Hughes Springs, TX where roots were put down, making it their life-long home and community. Kenny’s life can be simply put was about faith, family and friends. She and Charley loved and supported their community; spending time with friends on Lake O’ the Pines, pulling their camper around the country and enjoying their children, grandchildren and the great-grands.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charley and their son, Jerry. She survived by her daughter, Teresa (Fred) McCain Goodview, VA; a daughter-in-law, Angie Tipping of Bardstown, Ky; Grandchildren Lauren (Justin) Earley of Richmond, VA; Stephen (Sarah) McCain of Round Hill, VA; Jarrod Tipping, Jill Tipping-Rogers and Darrin Rodgers, and Greg (Melinda) Mooneyhan all of Bardstown, KY. Eight great-grandchildren: Whit, Asher, Coulter and Shep Earley; Tucker and Charlie McCain; Ezekiel and LillyBelle Rodgers.
A special thank you to Kenny’s church family, friends, neighbors and HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas for your incredible support.
Visitation will be at 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Reeder-Davis funeral home in Hughes Springs, followed by a memorial service at the Reeder-Davis’ chapel starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hughes Springs Cemetery.
