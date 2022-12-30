Kip Wayne “Kipper” Geers
DIANA — Kip Wayne “Kipper” Geers, 53 of Diana, TX was born on October 24, 1969 in Longview and left this world on December 26, 2022 due to a tragic accident. He was loved by many but none more than his loving wife of 36 years, Misty Geers of Diana, his girls that he loved dearly Summer Sims and his son-in-law Lance of Diana, Kala Shea Geers of Nashville, TN, his three grandchildren Rylan, Lynli, and Kipley Sims all of Diana. His father Billy Geers and step mother Shawn Geers, brother Bala Geers all of Diana, nieces Brittney Wilson and Reanna Geers of Diana. Nephews Trenton Geers of Louisville, KY, Hunter Goff of Palestine, TX, Braxton Geers of Diana and brother-in-law Michael Goff of Rusk, TX. A large extended family that meant much to him and you know you were loved dearly by him. Friends gained from 30 years employed at Crosby Group, too many to list. Kipper is preceded in death by his mother Lana Jones Johnson, grandparents Louis and Elizabeth Geers, DO and Doris Jones, uncles James Ray Geers, Steven Jones, Jerry Skinner, and aunt Judy Skinner. His girls and family would like to thank everyone from first responders, friends, extended family, co-workers who have reached out to sit with his girls, sent text or phone calls, brought food to our family and numerous other things that can’t be thought of. All your actions and outpouring of love haven’t gone unnoticed during this time. Graveside service for Kipper will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Ashland Cemetery with Bro. Lance Sims and Bro. Ross Worley officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, TX. Following the service, a meal for family and friends will be served at Orville Ray’s in Diana. Anyone wanting to help with providing food, it can be received at Orville Ray’s.
