KIT MURPHY
LONGVIEW — Kirby “Kit” Murphy was born on November 10, 1950 in Tyler, Texas. He died May 11, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Kirby Murphy. He is survived by his wife, Renee Murphy, his sister Suzanne Murphy, his two daughters, Melissa Murphy Burns and Laura Murphy Atherton, his son-in-law, Nellson Burns, and his three grandchildren, Reid Atherton (13), Jack Burns (8) and Katherine Kirby Burns (6). Services for Kit will be held on Friday May 20, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, Texas with a reception following at the Old Post Office. Kit never met a stranger, greeted everyone with a smile, and was always telling jokes and making others laugh. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to texasoilfieldangels.com.
