LONGVIEW — Kolby John Chamberlain, 44, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on April 23, 2021. He was born on October 23, 1976 in Fort Worth, Texas. Kolby deeply loved Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. His family will always remember his beautiful blue eyes, bright mind, keen sense of humor, joyful laugh, big heart and love for his family. Kolby is survived by his parents, Ken and Susan Chamberlain, Dylan Chamberlain, Jacob Chamberlain and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, May 18, 2021 at Laurel Land Cemetery in Fort Worth.

