Kristie E. Hansen Jackson
WHITE OAK — Kristie E. Hansen Jackson age 53, of White Oak passed away November 2, 2021. She was born May 12, 1968, in Longview, Texas.
She was a loving wife and daughter. Kristie was an excellent gardener and enjoyed many happy hours helping both her husband and parents in their gardens which she loved to do.
Those left to cherish her memory is her loving husband B. J. Jackson, her parents Dr. Bill and Rose Hansen, her sister Cindi Marie Lewis and nephew Robbie C. Lewis.
As per Kristie’s wishes there will be no public funeral services. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
