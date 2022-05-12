Kristin Carol Bourdon
HALLSVILLE — Kristin Carol Bourdon of Hallsville, Texas passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2022. Kristin was born on September 28, 1959 in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Sweeny High School and attended the University of Texas in Austin where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She enjoyed a long career in Austin as a chemist for the state of Texas. She was passionate about the environment and her primary focus was testing water and air quality. She moved to Hallsville later in life, but never lost her love for the hills of Austin.
From an early age, Kristin was curious about many things and was an avid reader who was able to educate herself on a variety of topics. Kristin had many interests including pugs, cats, horseback riding, hiking, camping, history and exploring Native American ruins in New Mexico. Kristin had a quick wit and was always well informed and enjoyed a conversation on just about any subject and with anyone.
Kristin is survived by her loving parents Lynn and Dodie Bourdon Jr., her sister Lisa Bourdon, her brothers Lynn (Susan) Bourdon III, David (Tanya) Bourdon, and Mark (Jennifer) Bourdon. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kristin was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Marie Bourdon, her grandparents Dr. Lynn and Pauline Bourdon, Frank and Myrtle Head, and Harold and Mildred Don Carlos.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Rosewood Park.
The family asks that donations be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.
