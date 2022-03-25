Kristy Mae Woods
DIANA — A Celebration of life for Kristy Woods, 53, of Diana will be held at Peace Fellowship March 25, 2022 at 4:20. Visitation will be held at 3:00 PM prior to the services. Interment to follow services in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Kristy passed away March 22, 2022. Kristy was born in Gilmer, TX to her parents Mae Dean and Hugh Doyle Tackett on July 18, 1968.
Kristy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Rickey Tackett.
Those left to cherish their memories of Kristy include her two children, daughter, Rachel Pate and her husband Justin; her son Robert Woods III; Her husband of 30 years, Robert Woods Jr.; her brothers, David Tackett and his wife, Ann; Jimmy Tackett and his wife, Mary, and Bobby Tackett. Her special best friend, Cliff Morris. Along with all that called her Sister, Aunt, Friend and Momma K.
“This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you.” John 15:12
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
