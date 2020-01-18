Kristyne Irion

Kristy had an infectious, larger than life personality. She always had a smile on her face, great laugh, and the best hugs for everyone; she lived life to the fullest every day. She loved going on Harley rides, traveling to Alaska, Belize, and Caribbean, camping, playing Pokeno and bowling with friends. She loved her family, the ones God gave her and those she received through marriage. Kristy loved her precious grandson Eli, the apple of her eye, who called her KiKi.
Kristy is preceded in death by her father and two brothers. She is survived by husband Bob, son Spencer Stegall, daughter Liz Stegall and grandson Elijah Davidson, stepsons Jacob and Tylor Irion, step grandchildren Carson, Kaidence and Kaitlyn Irion; also her mother Ina and brother John, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore, TX. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
