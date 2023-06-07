Kyle Benton Carlisle
LONGVIEW — Kyle Benton Carlisle of Longview, TX, died June 1, 2023. He was born in Terrell, TX to George Benton and Edna Earle Carlisle on Aug 4, 1951, and grew up on a farm in Kaufman. He enlisted in the Army at age 18 during the Vietnam War and served as a medic from 1968 to 1971.
He met Jari on a blind date and they married in Sep 1981. They welcomed their only child, Katee, in Nov 1986. KC was a devoted “girl dad” and immensely proud of his daughter.
He made Longview his home in 1975 working as an oilfield maintenance hand then gas processing plant operator before becoming an industrial and large engine mechanic. He retired in 2016. For fun he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching wildlife, and most recently knife making. Kyle was a decades-long member at Winterfield UMC and loved his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his wife, Jari Carlisle, daughter Katee Carlisle Walker, son-in-law Tommy Walker, grandson Tripp (2yr) and granddaughter Millie (2mo) Walker along with his sister, Penny Houston, and brother Jeff Carlisle.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 8, at Winterfield United Methodist Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow at LaGrones Chapel Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
