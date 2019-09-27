Kyle Randall Rae

Kyle was born October 10, 1960 in Longview, Tx to Pollyanna Ferrell Rae Rawls Bogardus and Jack Smith Rae. He was the second oldest of his many siblings Gary, Alex, Byron, Willie, Lauralee and Randy. Kyle was a 1980 graduate of Hallsville High School and a lifelong resident of the Hallsville/Longview area. He worked various jobs over the course of his lifetime, some of which include, Fuller Water Well Service, co-owning and operating Four Seasons Water Well Drilling, LeTourneau, Capacity of Texas, Heat Research and Cox Construction. Kyle was also an avid Texas Longhorn fan.
Kyle will be remembered by his two children, daughter, Kyla Rae Knight, husband Thomas and grandson Khalo of Tyler, Tx; son, Austin Rae and wife Skyler of Gladewater, Tx; brother, Gary Rae and wife Kathy of Longview, Tx; brother, Alex Rae and wife Candy of Gilmer, Tx; brother, Byron Rawls and wife Sherry of Gilmer, Tx; brother, Willie Rawls and wife Christy of Gilmer Tx; sister, Lauralee Rae Gibson and husband David of Hallsville, Tx; brother, Randy (Bubba) Rae of Laneville, Tx; and many other loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas and Bessie Rae, his parents Polly Bogardus and Jack Rae and many other family and friends that Kyle held dear to his heart.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, 4351 McCann Rd., Longview, Tx 75605.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.