Kynan Kit Laird
KILGORE — Kynan Kit Laird passed away on October 26, 2022 after a courageous fight against cancer. Kynan was born on January 18, 1974 at Roy H. Laird Hospital to Kit and Kathy Laird in Kilgore, Texas. A few of the terms that can be used to describe Kynan include Mentor, Coach, Servant, and Friend.
After graduating from Sabine High School in 1992, he attended Kilgore College. He received his Industrial Safety Degree and began his professional career. He worked at Sierra Well Service and Basic Well Service prior to joining Maverick. He served as the Vice-president at Maverick for the past 13 years.
Kynan married Jayanna Stallings of Kilgore, Texas in 1999. They have two sons, Korden Noble Laird and Landry Kirk Laird.
Kynan was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roy Kirk and Beverly Laird, Pete and Revia Watson, Ruben and Cheyenne Painter, and Kirk and Ivy Laird.
Kynan is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Jayanna Laird, his sons Korden and Landry Laird, his parents, Kit and Kathy Laird of Liberty City, TX, his. sister, Kourtney and her husband Rob Walker of Cypress, TX, his mother in-law, Marcia Stallings of Kilgore, TX, his sister-in-law Leslie and her husband Jeff “Michael” Jennings of Tomball, TX, nieces Savannah Jennings, Chloe & Kylie Walker and nephew Laird Walker, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Kynan has been a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church and is currently attending Laird Hill Baptist Church. Kynan’s hobbies include coaching his boys’ basketball and baseball teams, hunting, playing golf, an avid football fan and most of all traveling down that holiday road with his family.
Kynan has served on many boards and committees, including the East Texas Treatment Center, Oilfield Services Golf Tournament, East Texas Oilfield Chili Cookoff and President of Sabine Athletic Boosters.
Pallbearers: Kordyn Laird, Landry Laird, Billy Bird, Danny Edwards, Jeff “Michael” Jennings, Ross Taylor, Jimmy “Bo” Toler, Tony Witt.
