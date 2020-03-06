L A Stanley

He was in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, serving in Newfoundland during the Korean War. In 1955, he began his career at Texas Eastman working in polyethylene for 37 years and retired in 1993.
L.A. dedicated his life to serving his Savior and others through ministry, missions, and his church. He was a chaplain for jail ministry, nursing home ministry, worked with Texas Baptist Men, and served in the bus ministry. He was also a ham radio operator and an artist, enjoying drawing and painting in his free time. He and Jean loved traveling for many years in their motor home. He also loved Gospel music and attending many singings and quartet conventions.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Gladys Hunt and Faye Hunt.
Surviving L. A. is his wife, Jean Stanley; children: Debra Gail Stanley, Beverly Quinn (Larry), Lonnie Stanley (Kahlan), Danny Stanley (Debra Kay); and step children: Roy Peck (Jena) and Nancy Dillard (Jim); 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with one more on the way, 6 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6-8:00p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com
The family has requested that memorials be made to Heartsway Hospice or Texas Baptist Men in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.