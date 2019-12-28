L T was born July 16, 1933 in Longview, Texas to William Travis and Esther Mobbs. He was a 1952 graduate of Longview High School. He attended both Tyler Junior College and the University of Florida on football scholarships. Mr. Mobbs served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. L T retired from Lebus International after 29-1/2 years of employment and considered the Lebus family to be dear friends. Mr. Mobbs was an ordained Elder at Centre Presbyterian Church and a member of the Longview Masonic Lodge 404 where he earlier served as Worthy Patron as well as Worshipful Master. L T was a sports enthusiast who impacted the lives of many young men as he coached little league football and baseball and played a leadership role in the local Boy Scouts of America. He played golf with his friends at Lake Cherokee where the group was affectionately known as the “Cherokee Mafia.” L T enjoyed dancing and fishing. L T and Mary Neal were well known among friends and family for their dancing skills. He loved life and loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Mr. Mobbs is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Mary Neal Mobbs of Lake Cherokee; three sons, Lenny Mobbs and his wife, Deborah of Longview, Kenny Mobbs and his wife, Charlotte of Kilgore, Keith Mobbs and his wife, Belinda of Lake Cherokee; a sister, Priscilla Thomas of Marshall; a brother, Pete Mobbs and his wife, Linda of Elderville; ten grandchildren, Brandon Mobbs of Longview, Kriston Mobbs (Leuam) of Carrollton, Nate Mobbs (Courtney) of Kilgore, Jason Gunn (Stacy) of Kilgore, Natalie Gunn Threlkeld (Mark)of Lindale, Samantha Mobbs of Longview, Seslea Mobbs (Zenon) of Longview, Jacob Mobbs of Lewisville, Katrina Keith of Kilgore, and Miranda Edmondson (Bobby) of Kilgore; twelve great-grandchildren; Brother-in-law Nolan Smith (Sandra), Sister-in-law Audrey Brisendine and several nieces and nephews.
L. T. was preceded in death by his sister Willena Metcalf and daughter-in-law Vicki Mobbs.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartsway Hospice and Elite Private Care. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home Sunday, December 29th from 2:00-4:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011, Longview TX 75603.
