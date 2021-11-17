LaDonya Denise Johnson
FRISCO — LaDonya Denise (Hardin) Johnson recently moved to Frisco, TX from Victorville, CA during 2020 with dreams of opening Desert Skye, an event planning business designed to derive ideas, style, and taste from a broad and diverse range of sources.
On November 11, 2021 LaDonya closed her eyes for eternal rest after battling Covid-19.
She is survived by Les Johnson (spouse); Jessica Myles (daughter); Michael Myles (son); two grandchildren Braxton Myles and Daiji Myles Ackbar; siblings George (Rosalind) Johnson, Mattie Jackson, LaMikka (Terrance) Armstrong and a bonus sister Rita (Markeef) Fluellan. LaDonya also had numerous dear cousins, nephews and nieces close to her heart.
LaDonya was preceded in death by Paul Owens (father - 2002) a performer of The Dixie Hummingbirds, the Swan Silvertones and the Sensational Nightingales and Dorothy Faye (Brazzle) Johnson (mother - 2017) a teacher, avid musician and also former Broadway performer.
LaDonya was truly a gift from God. She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age. She was baptized at New Bethel Baptist Church Longview, TX. She was a living testimony designed to overcome the ongoing health challenges in her life.
LaDonya graduated from Longview High School Class of 1979. During LaDonya’s early 20’s she ventured to California to pursue her love for theater. She attended Los Angeles Southwest College and studied Theater Arts. She also achieved a Collegiate Oscar for Best Actor staring in the stage play, Screams in the Night.
While living in California, LaDonya met the love of her life, Les Johnson in 1991 and a holy union was formed March 19, 1994. Together, they embraced the love of God and shared their passion for Christ through Christian counseling, life groups and praise & worship services. Throughout the years, LaDonya was affiliated with New Bethel Baptist Church (Longview, TX), Bible Teaching Ministry (Longview, TX), Sunrise Church (Victorville, CA) and most recently Strong Tower Church (Garland, TX).
May LaDonya rest in peace in God’s heavenly home knowing she left an indelible mark on the lives of all she touched. May her radiant personality and everlasting light continue to provide comfort to those who loved her... Grace and Peace
Please join family and friends for LaDonya’s Final Curtain Call Friday, November 19, 2021, Bible Teaching Ministry (BTM) at 11:00 a.m. *Masks required.
Viewing is at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home Thursday November 18, 2021 between 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family will receive expressions of sympathy at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N 5th St, Longview, TX 75601.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Actor and Longview native Heath Freeman dies at 41
- Luminant to lay off 160 workers, shutter Martin Lake mining operation
- Longview woman charged with aggravated assault in stabbing
- Officials ID woman killed Friday morning in crash on Texas 300 between Longview, Gilmer
- Longview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for release
- Longview man killed in Marion County motorcycle crash
- Five fun things to do in East Texas
- ET Football: Longview vs. Magnolia capsule
- Juvenile taken into custody after threat against White Oak Middle School
- Longview man gets 45 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.