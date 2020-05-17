Lady Elizabeth Anthony

Employment with Eastman Kodak brought the two of them to Longview in 1950. Elizabeth worked for Paul Painter, she was employed with the Gregg County Clerk’s office for years and was employed until she retired from US Title. Her talents were many, she had her own band, “The Musical Impossibles”, traveling and entertaining for 30 years. Singing was her favorite pastime, an artist, and best cook.
Lib (Meme) truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. In her later days the daily visits her little lights kept her days bright. She touched so many lives and had a steady stream of visitors and phone calls from her many lifelong friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Anthony; her daughter Melinda A Hagler passed away on March 1st, 2002; her brothers Harry Rhodes of Maryville, TN and Bobby Rhodes of Ocala, FL; and a sister, Patricia Glezen of Longview.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Clark and Vicki Anthony of Longview, Gwyn and Roger Boisvert of Longview, and Robbie and Susan Anthony of Carthage; 12 grandkids; 27 great grandkids, and 1 great-great grandchild; 1 sister, Carol Plunkett of Tatum, TX; 1 brother, Donnie Rhodes of Birmingham, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Sunday, May 17th, 2020 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview from 1-5 PM. A graveside service will be on Monday, May 18th, at 2 PM at Centre Presbyterian Cemetery with Brother Ross Law officiating.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.