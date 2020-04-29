Lady Margaret Peterson

Lady Margaret was born on October 27, 1929 to Dave Samuel Floyd and Margaret Caraway Floyd in DeLeon, Texas and graduated from North Texas State University in 1951. She taught elementary school in Longview, Texas and Waco, Texas. She met Richard Peterson, her future husband, who was a test pilot at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. They were married in 1953. After they were married she traveled the world with their 2 daughters and Air Force Colonel Richard Peterson. They retired in 1970 in Longview, Texas.
Always outgoing, Lady Margaret never met a stranger. In her younger years she played golf and shot skeet and trap. She loved to play bridge and belonged to numerous card clubs. She and her sister, Wilma, were “Pink Ladies” at Good Shepherd Hospital for many years. She loved playing bingo at Pinecrest Country Club and on cruise ships. Her stories about cruising with her husband, “Pete”, sister Wilma and brother in-law Davis “Doc” Glover were entertaining and colorful. She was always the life of the party and her home was always open to family and friends throughout the year. Her Christmas Eve was always memorable with festivities that included family, friends and friends of friends.
She was a long time member of The First Baptist Church of Longview.
Lady Margaret was proceeded in death by the love of her life and husband Richard Peterson, parents, sister and brother-in-law Wilma Raye Glover and Davis Glover, brother David Samuel Floyd Jr.
Lady Margaret is survived by daughters Stephanie Rhea of Longview, Pamela Clemons and husband “ favorite son-in-law” Steve Clemons of Dallas, Texas. Her grandchildren are Richard Rhea and wife Heather Jackson Rhea of Longview, Christine Clemons of Zurich, Switzerland and Andrew Clemons of New Braunfels, Texas. She has one great grandchild, Avery Rhea of Longview. Her surviving nephews are David S. Floyd lll and James J. Floyd of Marshall, Texas. Her nieces are Dr. Deborah L. Floyd of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Nancy Glover Weilheim of North Richland Hills, Texas and Becky Glover Murray of Katy, Texas.
The family would like to give a heart felt thank you to her long time care givers, Millie Rea, Taffy Crawford, Trish Goodman, Silvia and April. You were the “Angels” for Lady.
Due to the current situation, a private burial will take place Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00am. The service will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/welchlivestream
Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com
Lady Margaret loved her kitty cats Biccolina and Pacino. Please consider making a memorial gift in her memory to assist with animal rescue efforts at Little Animal Hospital, 2626 Bill Owens Pkwy, Longview, Texas 75604
