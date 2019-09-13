Lana Beth Little

Lana was well loved for her contagious smile and loving hugs. One of her favorite pastimes was taking motorcycle trips with Chris. She also enjoyed her embroidery machine and making gifts out of love. Her favorite was singing to contemporary Christian music.
Lana was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, George Pannell; brother Kerry Pannell; step sister, Dixie Novak; and step father, Joe Boultinghouse.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Chris Little; daughters Elizabeth Sheedy and husband Brandon and Emily Couture and husband Andrew; step daughter Kaitlyn Little; her mother Laura Boultinghouse; brother Dr. Keith Pannell and wife Donna; step sister Elaine Briers and husband Frank; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lana was a member of The Church at West Mountain, and the family request in lieu of flowers, donate to feed the SICU at Christus Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Lana’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at The Church at West Mountain, 6259 U.S. Hwy. 271 South, Gilmer, TX 75645 with Pastor Eric Trimble officiating.
A special thanks from the family is extended to the ER staff at Good Shepherd Medical Center, the SICU staff at Christus Trinity Mother Francis and Southwestern Transplant Alliance.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
