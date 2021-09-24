Lana Kay Johnson
GILMER — Lana Jones Johnson, of Gilmer, TX born October 20, 1952 passed away on September 18, 2021 at UT Tyler Hospital. She is preceded in death by her father Dorwan Odell Jones, brother Steven Jones and sister Judy Skinner all of Gilmer. Survived by husband Earnest “Wesley” Johnson of Gilmer, son’s Kip Geers and daughter-in-law Misty Geers, Bala Geers all of Diana, TX., grand-children: Summer Sims, Brittney Wilson, Kala Geers, Trenton Geers, Reanna Geers, Braxton Geers, great grand-children: Rylan, Lynli, Kipley, Mason and Zoey, sister Carolyn Griffith and brother Jim Jones, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. The family will have a memorial service to celebrate Lana’s life with date to be determined.
