Lane A. King
LONGVIEW — Lane Allen King, 46, of Longview, Texas, passed away February 16, 2022. He was born February 15, 1976 in Hutchinson, the son of Jim and Pam Misunas.
Lane graduated from Nickerson High School in 1994. He attended Hutchinson Community College, Wichita State University and graduated from Kansas State University in 1999, with an accounting degree. His first job was working for his grandpa, Denny Berridge, at Berridge IGA, in Nickerson. He also worked for Republic Group, Hutchinson, Simpson Capital, Avinger, Texas, and Blue Sky Group, selling real estate in Longview. He was a member of the Longview Forestry Association, President of the Harrison, Panola, and Gregg County Landowners Association and was a graduate of Leadership Longview. He enjoyed buying and selling cars and Jeeps, fishing, hunting, and Kansas State football.
Survivors include former wife: Kristi King, Hutchinson; sons, Alex Dennis King, Adam Lane King; daughter Katelyn Isabella King, all of Hutchinson; parents, Jim and Pam Misunas, Nickerson; brothers, Seth Misunas, Nickerson, Jordan Misunas, Mission, Kansas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Wildmead Cemetery, Nickerson. The family invites friends and family to celebrate Lane’s life Monday, March 7, 2022, from 1 - 3 p.m., at the Nickerson Community Center, Nickerson.
Memorials are suggested Nickerson United Methodist Church, where he was a member, in care of Elliott Mortuary.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- After election loss, Gohmert won't endorse another candidate
- Crews respond to fire at Longview steakhouse
- Police: One person injured in shooting at Longview sports bar
- Longview High principal Brewer to lead ETAA as interim CEO
- Former longtime Gregg County Constable Billy Fort dies
- Good Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 For Your Watchlist in March 2022
- Family asks Lincoln residents to help honor 4-year-old by spreading kindness
- Two people arrested after 17 gaming machines seized at Rusk County business
- Sheriff's office releases names in double shooting as investigation continues
- Police investigating after one person injured, multiple vehicles damage in Longview shooting
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.