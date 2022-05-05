Lanell Davis Fitzgerald
LONGVIEW — Lanell Davis Fitzgerald, 92, passed away on May 2, 2022 in Longview. She was born December 19, 1929 in Upshur County to the late Obie R. and Harriett “Hattie” Parker Davis (Reed). Lanell enjoyed planting flowers and growing azaleas, as well as sewing. She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Lanell is survived by her daughter, Debra Fitzgerald of Longview as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Hattie; her husband, Roy Lee Fitzgerald; her brother, Keith Davis; as well as her sisters, Faye Certain and Frances Stegall. Funeral services for Mrs. Fitzgerald will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow services in the Hopewell Cemetery.
