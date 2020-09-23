Lanelle Wiggins

She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and most especially her grandchildren. Above all, she had the love of her life, J.B., to share everything with. They were married 62 years on July 6, 2020.
Lanelle is survived by (Husband) J.B. Wiggins Jr.; (Children) Brad Wiggins and wife, Kathy Anderson Wiggins; Cindy Wiggins Odum and husband, Mike Odum. (Grandchildren); Erinn Odum; Cole Wiggins; Chad Wiggins; and Case Wiggins. (Great Grandchild); Angelica Odum. (Sisters); Berle Richardson Smith and Ima Jean Richardson Rhodes. (Brother); James Richardson.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Heart sway Hospice - Sylvie HHA, Tracy MSW, Alyson RN, Cheryl RN, Dr. Robert Sansom and all of the staff who helped care for her during her homebound years. We are so very appreciative of Debbie, who helped provide care each week as well. Finally, there are no words to adequately express our appreciation to Maria Sartin. She, along with her husband, Sam, provided care every day for several years.
Funeral services will be at Lakeview Funeral Home 5000 West Harrison Road in Longview, Texas, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Viewing will begin at 11:30 with memorial service commencing at 1:00. Graveside services to follow. A reception will be held thereafter at the Lakeview Funeral Home - all are welcome.
