Larry Alan Anderson
GILMER — Larry Alan Anderson was born July 19th, 1958, to Earl and Wilma Anderson in Fort Worth, Texas.
Larry gained an early interest in carpentry and handy man jobs working around his father, who worked in construction and was the foreman for Astro World in Houston. Growing up, he developed a love for classic cars, hot rods, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Larry served at Longview Baptist Temple for most of his adult life. He served in various capacities at the church, from driving a bus or teaching a Sunday School class, to singing in the choir with his wife, Shirley. Larry was always willing to provide aid with his talents in carpentry for the community without remuneration.
Nothing gave Larry more joy than being a father and a grandfather. He could often be found doing projects for his wife and daughters and building things with his grandchildren. He left a legacy of love, hard work, and the lesson of “if something is worth doing, it’s worth doing right.”
Larry passed away on Friday, August 20th,2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was met in Heaven by his parents, his daughter, Marla and his grandson and namesake, Ryker Alan. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Jo Anderson of Gilmer, TX; his daughter, Michelle Stokes of Longview, Tx and her sons, Christopher, Conner, Clayton and Jace; his daughter, April Young and son-in-law, Frank of Marshall, Tx and her sons, Jeffrey and Jeremiah; his daughter, Amber Watkins and son-in-law, William of Kilgore, TX; and daughters, Kaylie and Laela; and his daughter, Megan Boender and son-in-law, Matt of New Sharon, Iowa, and sons, Austin and Titus; and siblings, Scott Anderson of Hallsville, TX, Phillip Anderson and Donna. Larry touched many lives during his time on earth and will be greatly missed.
A Life Celebration® Memorial Service for Larry Alan Anderson will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, August 27th, 2021, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Longview, Texas. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM prior to the memorial service.
