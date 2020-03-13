Larry B. Day

He is survived by his wife, Frances and sons, Zach and Nathan all of Longview. His sister, Billie Joe Holmes and husband, Joe of Oklahoma City. Other survivors include his in-laws and abundance of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and one great great niece.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin, Dan Day.
He was a graduate of and played baseball for Rice University where he received a BA in Business. Later he graduated from the University of Houston with a BA in Accounting. He worked in banking for over 40 years, retiring from Texas Bank and Trust.
Larry served as a Part-Time Local Pastor at Winterfield, Harmony, Bette, Harris Chapel and Avinger United Methodist Church. Community service was also a passion, he promoted and raised funds for the Miracle League, chaired the Board for the present Asbury House Campus and delivering Amtykes for AMBUCS. He also coached baseball and soccer for many years and was referred to as Coach.
If you knew Larry, then you know he loved the outdoors, especially baseball, sporting clays, deer and duck hunting.
Memorial services will be 2 PM Saturday at the Winterfield United Methodist Church Anchor Building with Reverend Steven Newcomb officiating under direction of Rader Funeral Home. A graveside service at Rosewood Park will be at 1:15 PM.
The family requests those that desire may make memorials to Winterfield United Methodist Church, Asbury House or AMBUCS.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.