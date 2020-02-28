Larry “Boz” Boswell
LONGVIEW — Services for Larry “Boz” Boswell, age 79, will be at Welch’s Funeral Home, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 2pm with Jody Garner officiating. Interment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Mr. Boswell was born in Longview to Elton and Imogene Null Boswell on February 9, 1941 along with one brother, Gary Boswell. All predeceased him. Born and raised in Longview, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was talented in many sports as a Longview Lobo, including basketball and baseball. Larry qualified for regionals in track, and in football was selected First Team All-District as a wide receiver/linebacker. He was the first one in his family to earn a college degree, graduating from the University of North Texas. While in high school, Mr. Boswell met the love of his life, Virginia Pliler. They were happily married for over 56 years. They were blessed with two children and their beloved families: son Clay and spouse Shelli, and grandchildren Christopher, Justin, and Rachel Boswell, and daughter Christi and spouse Michael, and grandchildren Emma and Grayson Ream. Larry served as an officer and on the board of directors of insurance companies in Dallas and was in that industry over 40 years. He retired in 2003, and he and Virginia moved back to “the farm” in Longview. He had been involved in several industry and civic organizations, serving each in various capacities. He was continually very active in his church and served as a deacon for many years and served in many different ministries including being a Bible teacher. Larry and his wife Virginia enjoyed traveling very much and were privileged to visit many places throughout the world. They celebrated their 56th year anniversary by taking a cruise to Ireland, Scotland, England, and France with their children and their spouses. Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a steadfast devotion to God, family, and work, in that order. He never questioned God’s plan for his life, even in death. He lived in full assurance of heaven. He is survived by his loving spouse, Virginia Pliler Boswell, his two children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Serving as honorary pallbearers are grandchildren Christopher Boswell, Justin Boswell, Grayson Ream, as well as Terry King, David Dunlap, and David Self. The family will receive friends after the memorial service at their home.
