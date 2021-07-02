Larry Callas
LONGVIEW — Lawrence Raymond (Larry) Callas, 80, of Longview passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born in New Kensington, PA. on May 8, 1941 to the late Kenneth E., Sr. and Frances (Wachtler) Callas. Larry graduated from Arnold High School, PA. in 1959.
After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Air Force in 1959 -- Retired 1979 after 20 years. He was an easy going gentle, hardworking man, a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather. He always appreciated the people around him and always tried to put a smile on their face, even when he didn’t feel well. He loved his dogs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a great joke, fishing, bowling and people (never met a stranger) and above all he loved his family and country.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth E. SR. and Frances (Wachtler) Callas, his son Lawrence Callas, Jr., his brother Kenneth E., Jr and his sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Lebart) Callas.
He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Mary Ellen (Hopkins) Gonzalez-Callas, daughters Teresa (T.J.) Callas, Kate Callas, of Longview, Texas, Brittany (Danny) Doss of Diana, Texas, Nikki, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Callas of Las Vegas, Nevada, Raine and Mindy of Oklahoma, and one of his Best Friend growing up his sister Carol (John) Thomas of New Kensington, Penn. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
His funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 3, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Daingerfield, TX. Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Rosary at 7:30 Friday evening at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Rosary at 7:30.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man killed in wreck on Eastman Road
- Tony Romo is playing golf tomorrow in Gladewater; here are five things you should know
- Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview, which closed in December, to reopen in new format
- Woman fatally shot while celebrating birthday at Tyler business; suspects sought
- Longview Chick-fil-A plans changes to drive-thru, parking
- Police ask motorists to avoid Eastman Road near I-20 after 'major collision'
- Longview man expected to plead guilty in connection to son's shooting death
- Teen struck, killed by vehicle near Lakeport was ‘loved by everybody’
- Gap closes on Longview business park property
- Gregg County judge awards $575K to victims in 2016 Rangerette kidnapping
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.