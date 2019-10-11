spotlight
Larry Dean Howell
Larry Dean Howell
LONGVIEW — Memorial service for Larry Dean Howell, is scheduled for 10:00 am on October 12th, 2019, at Clarksville City Baptist Church. 2213 Old Longview Hwy, Gladewater, Tx behind Shipps Marine.
Larry, 66, of Longview, passed September 26th, 2019 during bypass surgery. He lived a full life and an inventor, designer of many products and owner of Howell Products, for over 30 yrs. He loved building motorcycles, was an arm wrestling champ, and enjoyed singing, fishing and traveling. He will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by parents Gerald and Loucille Howell, his son Larry Howell Jr., and his brother Glen Howell. He is survived by his wife, Carol Howell, sons Hayden Howell and Clayton Howell-Sonnier and his wife Stormi; his brother David Howell and wife Hazel, his sister Patricia Dawson and husband Larry, and sister Julie Hightower, and brother Gerald Don Howell, also left to remember him is step grandson Aaron Grimm and wife Alyssa, and step great grandson Aiden Grimm “his little buddy”.
