Larry Dell Turner

Larry was born, raised and schooled in Longview, Texas, before moving to Colorado where he resided for the majority of his adult life. Larry had the most amazing sense of humor, was a master at trivia, especially related to movies and music. He could have won any game show that tested music lyrics.
Larry was a special grandfather to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Heather Turner, brother Mike Turner, nephew Gary Turner Jr., stepson and best friend Steven Lees.
Larry loved pets, especially dogs. Any donation in remembrance of Larry can be sent to your favorite no-kill animal shelter.
