Larry Duke
GILMER — Larry Duke age 78, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Larry was born September 8, 1942 to the late James and Izora Selester Duke. A lifetime resident of Upshur County, Larry graduated from Gilmer High School and worked for Lone Star Steel for many years. He was also a member of the Gilmer Church of Christ. Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ruth Ann Duke; daughter Angelia Orr and husband, Will; son, Alan Coventry; brother, Kenneth Duke and wife, Glyenda, sister, Dorothy Warren; and grandchildren, Sam Orr and wife, Shelby and Emma Orr. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Hamilton and Izora Selester Duke; brothers, Wendell, Lester, and Wayne Duke; and sisters, Jessie Mae Wilson, Ruby Lee Weatherford, Ruth Culpepper, and Jo Laney. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home with Mr. Phil Fowler officiating, a private family interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilmer Church of Christ; P.O. Box 487, Gilmer, TX 75644.
