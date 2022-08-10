Larry E. Xanders
LONGVIEW — Larry E. Xanders, 68, went home to be with the Lord and family that preceded him on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
Larry was born September 19, 1953, in Mt. Carmel, IL to Harry & Eleanor Xanders. He married his childhood sweetheart, Debra Lynch Xanders, August 8, 2003. He devoted his life to his wife and family. He worked for Champion Laboratories in Illinois for 36 years. Before he got ill, he spent his free time fishing and working on cars. Larry always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude no matter what was going on with him. Those that knew him couldn’t help but LOVE him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Eleanor Xanders; sister, Connie Dasher; uncle, Richard Xanders; grandson, Christopher Isonhood; and father-in-law, Donald G. Lynch.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debra Lynch Xanders, of Longview, TX; sister, Cheryl Schell, of Mt. Carmel, IL; stepdaughter, Christy Isonhood & husband, Jimmy, of Gilmer, TX; stepson, Randy Alvarado & wife, Christina, of Odessa, TX; 2 grandsons, Jakob Isonhood of Huntsville, TX & Julian Alvarado of Odessa, TX; sister-in-law, Connie Sellers & husband, David, of Longview, TX; sister-in-law, Cynthia Lynch of Scottsburg, IN; brother-in-law, Michael Lynch & wife, Paula, of Odessa, TX; brother-in-law, Jeff Lynch & wife, Wendy, of Odessa, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family is forever grateful for the continuous prayers, love and support bestowed upon us over the last 9 years. We would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Sakutani, Devon & Christi at Texas Oncology - Longview and Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the International Myeloma Foundation, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or American Cancer Society, in his name.
Graveside services for Larry will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Enoch Cemetery in Gilmer, TX at 10:00 am. Prior to the graveside service a visitation will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer from 9:00-9:45.
