LONGVIEW — Committal and inurnment services for Larry Eugene McClung will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Columbarium at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Larry was born on August 24, 1937 in Boise, Idaho and died on August 6, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
