Larry Fulton Holman Jr.
HALLSVILLE — Larry Fulton Holman, Jr. was born on October 17, 1973, in Shreveport, LA. He passed away from this life to receive his heavenly reward on May 12, 2022.
On July 12, 2003, he married the love of his life, Velvet Denise Price in Odessa, TX. God later blessed him with two other loves that he treasured dearly, his precious girls, Amaris Grace Holman and Cherish Brooke Holman.
He was a faithful member of Calvary Christian Tabernacle in Longview, TX for almost 19 years. His church was of utmost importance to him. He loved the Lord and always kept Him first in his life. He worked diligently in pursuit to please God with all of his heart.
Larry was a 1991 graduate of Southwood High School in Shreveport, LA. A few years later, he decided to become a nurse and graduated with his Associate’s degree in Nursing from Northwestern State University in Shreveport, LA.
He worked as a registered nurse for Christus Schumpert in Shreveport, LA before starting his life in Longview, TX. He then began his career as a registered nurse in the cardiac cath lab at Longview Regional Medical Center in Longview, TX in 2003. He would remain in this position for 14 years. During this time, he also worked on his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and received it from UT Arlington in 2012. He then decided to further his education and received his Master of Science in Nursing degree as a family nurse practitioner in 2017 from Walden University. He had since worked with the Regional Clinics Cardiology group in Longview, TX. He cared about his patients and always tried to be an encouragement to everyone that he knew.
He is survived by his wife, Velvet Holman of Hallsville, TX; his two daughters, Amaris and Cherish Holman of Hallsville, TX; his mother Sharon Simmons and husband Lennie Simmons of Bossier City, LA; his father Larry Holman, Sr. and wife Cindy Holman of Campti, LA; his sister Kellie Schumacher and husband John Schumacher of Gonzales, LA; his mother-in-law Judy Price and father-in-law Jack Price of Longview, TX; and his sister-in-law Crystal Massey and husband Will Massey of Longview, TX. He also has 1 niece, Kaitlyn Schumacher of Gonzales, LA, and 3 nephews, Brendyn, Alston, and Jackson Massey of Longview, TX.
We will gather together to celebrate Larry’s life on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 12 pm at Calvary Christian Tabernacle in Longview. A visitation time will be held from 11-12 prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park in Longview. Pallbearers will include Cody Castle, Josh Castle, Alston Massey, Brendyn Massey, Jackson Massey, and Marty Roberts.
