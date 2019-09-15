Larry James

Larry had a long & fulfilling career with K-Mart, K&B Drugstores, Sears and most recently with Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Longview.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany as a communications tech from 1962-1965. He was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Assembly #1103, a 3rd degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council #2771 and an active member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Gladewater, Texas.
Larry was very well respected and loved deeply by many. He will be so missed.
The family has respectfully requested in lieu of food or flowers that beautiful condolence cards be sent. We know there will be many moments during the upcoming months that those cards will be a treasure to re-read. It would also touch us deeply if an in-kind donation to Cypress Basin Hospice, Inc., Mt. Pleasant, TX was made as an alternative to food or flowers as well. We cannot say enough good things about their hospice care. We’d also like to thank from the bottom of our hearts Dr. Larry Frase and the caring staff at Texas Oncology.
Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis; son, Andrew “Andy” James; daughter, Nicki Jo Slater and son-in-law, Phillip Slater; grandson, USMC Sgt. Aaron Slater; bonus daughter and grandson, Rachel Gafford and Ryan Gafford. He is also survived by his sister and her husband, LaDonna and Barry Bassford; as well as nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Ralph “Jim” James and Bill James.
A Rosary service will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will start at 6:30 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church located at 10138 Union Grove Road, Gladewater, Texas.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Father Mark Dunne officiating.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
