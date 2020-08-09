Larry Neil Markmen
Larry Neil Markmen
LONGVIEW — Larry Neil Markman, age 70 of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home. He was born September 11, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York to Robert and Eileen Markman. He loved spending time with his family. Larry was a wonderful husband, caring father, and doting grandparent. Larry will live on in the memories of his loved ones. He was greatly loved and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his loving wife Judy Markman; his two daughters, Janina Abrams and Jessica Westmoreland; nine grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Alan. A private memorial will be held at later date. Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.