Larry Pilcher
GILMER — Funeral services for Larry Pilcher, 78, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 17, 2023, at the chapel of Croley Funeral Home, with Bro. Brian Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive guests starting at 1:00 PM, prior to the service. Mr. Pilcher passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gilmer surrounded by his family. Larry was born on March 23, 1945, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Victor and Ila Mae Pilcher. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon Wallace Pilcher of Gilmer; son Scott Pilcher and Marilee Stanley of Royce City; daughters Tonya Banks and husband Shawn of Tallahassee, Florida, Terry Henson and Zach Woods of Gilmer, and Lisa Jones and husband Matt of Gilmer; sister Barbara Powell of Gilmer; grandchildren Ethan Williams, Stephanie Henson and husband Chad, Andrew Pilcher, Paula Marie Davis and husband Jonah, Wesley Henson and wife Claire, Matthew Jones and Rainy Dollison, Southern Summers and Alex, Dayton Pilcher, Conner Henson and wife Kamrynn, Lucki Pilcher, Kyle Jones, Maelee Pilcher, and Caitlyn Banks; great grandchildren Tripp Bunn, Aiden Williams, Brooke Bunn, Henry, Stephen, and George Henson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by son-in-law Stephen Henson.
