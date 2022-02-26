Larry Smith
GILMER — Robert Larry Smith, 73, of Gilmer, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. He was born June 4, 1948, in Gilmer, Texas, to Lawrence Ray and Annie Fay Burnett Smith, the first of four sons. The family moved to Diana, then to the Stamps community. Larry attended school in Diana, and graduated May 27, 1966. In the summer of 1966, he went to work for Letourneau, and remained there for 49 years. Larry was drafted into the Army on April 4, 1968, for two years. He spent most of his time in Germany during the Vietnam War as a Rocket Specialist. On May 24, 1985, he received an Associate’s Degree as a bible specialist and then got his Bachelor of Theology on May 26, 1987, both from the Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, Texas. As an ordained minister, he pastored County Line #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Pittsburg for 16 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Samuel Smith. Larry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Merry Gayle Floyd Smith; sons, Travis Otis Floyd and wife, Katrina, William Ray Smith; grandchildren, Brooklynn Alexandra Smith, Kielyn Ford Smith, Rielyn Able-Zane Smith, Maddyn Harley Smith; brothers, Charles Ray Smith and wife, Donna, James Arthur Smith and wife, Betty; several nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends. Funeral service for Mr. Smith will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022 in the Chapel of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, Texas, interment to follow at Mattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home.
