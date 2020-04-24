Larry Smith
LIBERTY CITY — A private graveside service will be held at the Danville Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Family and friends are invited to come to the funeral home to sign the memorial book and viewing on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 p.m. Please be mindful that gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people at a time and please practice social distancing. You may also go online to www.raderfunealhome.com and sign the online memorial book.
Larry Smith was born on April 25, 1951 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Wayne and Myrtis Smith. Larry enjoyed to fish and was an avid fan of most all sports. He had been a member of Pinetree Masonic Lodge #1396. Larry will be remembered and missed by his loving family and many friends. He is survived by his wife Terri Smith of Liberty City; children, Greg Smith and wife Christi of West Mountain, Justin Smith and wife Brandy of West Mountain, and Carmon Davis of Peatown; sisters, Belinda Chapman and husband Larry Don Weems of Longview, Waynette Dawkins and husband Jeff Presson of Kingston, TN., and Traci Hitt and husband Jeff of Tyler; grandchildren, Kase, Kooper, Allison, Addison, and Carter Smith; nieces, Rhonda McPherson of Virginia Beach, VA.; nephews, Chris Brumley of Colmesneil and Carson Chapman of Longview; along with other family and friends.
