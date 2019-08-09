Larry W. Fortson Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 at Glade Creek Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2411 Locust Rd, Gilmer Texas. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the 100 Club of East Texas (https://www.easttexas100club.org) or Samaritan’s Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse.org).
Larry was born January 18, 1942, in New Braunfels, Texas to Cecil and Inez Fortson. After graduating from the New Braunfels High School in 1960, he joined the United States Navy, where he proudly served on the USS Newport News as a crypto-radioman. After completing his military service, Larry met the love of his life, Laura. They married in November 1966 and remained happily married until Larry’s passing. They were blessed with 4 children and 7 grandchildren.
Larry touched many lives in the community during his 23 years of dedicated service to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department. He was revered by friends and family for his ability to see the potential in every person that he encountered. He loved sparking up spontaneous conversations with anyone and everyone that crossed his path. He had a genuine interest in the people that surrounded him.
In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and served as an officer on the Gilmer Country Club Board of Directors. He was a dedicated member of Glade Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
In the final chapters of his life, Larry’s most treasured moments were times spent with his grandchildren. He was a devoted grandfather who spent countless hours playing pranks, telling jokes, and doing just about anything to pry laughter out of his beloved grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Laura Fortson; his four children, Larry Fortson Jr. of Columbus Ohio, Sherry Neumann of Pottsboro, Texas, Traci Battles of Andice, Texas, and Brian Fortson of Wilmington, Delaware; and his seven grandchildren, Iain Fortson of College Station, Texas, Erin Neumann, Caleb Neumann, and Kara Neumann of Pottsboro, Texas, Brendan Battles and Emma Battles of Andice, Texas, and Ila Fortson of Wilmington, Delaware.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Inez Fortson of New Braunfels, Texas, his sister Deanna Fortson of Kerrville, Texas, and brother Giles Fortson of San Antonio Texas.
