Larry Wayne McBeth
GILMER — Funeral service for Mr. Larry “Mac” McBeth, will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene in Gilmer, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, October 18, 2021 at Croley Funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Larry McBeth, 79, of Gilmer, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home. He was born in Marion, Ohio on December 31, 1941 to the late Wayne and Vivian McBeth. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 22 1/2 years where after retirement he was a service manager for Hobart Corporation. Then he worked at Equipment Services Inc. for many years. He lived in Gilmer for 30 years and enjoyed his volunteer work at the Gilmer Food Pantry.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father Wayne and Vivian McBeth and sister Marlene Dodge. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen McBeth, daughters, Faith Wynn of Gilmer, TX, Sherrie Silvas and husband Jeremy of Frisco, TX, Monique Johnson of Gilmer, TX, Annette Barnes and husband Eric of Tennessee, Donita Duncan of Tennessee; brothers, Donnie McBeth of Ohio, and Joe McBeth of Ohio; sisters, Kathleen Jensen of Lindale, Kay Booth of Connecticut, Sharon Tatman of Ohio, Janet Roland of Tennessee; grandchildren Ariel Wynn, Brent Johnson, Jared Silvas, Jacob Silvas, Kristin Wood, Ashley Hurdle, and Michael Gregory; 4 great grandchildren.
