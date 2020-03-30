Larry Wayne Simmons

Mr. Simmons was a crane operator for 31 years with Joyce Crane. He was a member of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore, TX. He was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Charla McGregor Simmons; children, Dylan Simmons and fiance Tiffany Wooten of Hallsville, Dia Simmons Christie and husband Gary of Diana, Jamie Tucker, and Stacy Stewart of Kilgore, and Marshall Tucker of Henderson; Brothers and Sisters, Sunny (Wanda) Sellers of Longview, Garry Simmons of Longview, Morty Simmons and wife Phoebe of Lake O’ Pines, Annette Luster and husband David of Longview; grandchildren, Raela McCrory, Garrett Christie, Caleb Tucker, and Waylon Christie. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister, Mary Lee Perkins; and brother in law, Charlie McGregor.
Due to the current health crisis, a private family graveside service will take place officiated by Phillip Simmons. Pallbearers are Gary Christie, Jim Perkins, Glenn Perkins, Bobby Perkins, Jesse McGregor, and Jered Price. The VFW Post #4002 Honor Guard in Longview will perform military honors.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Veterans Association of your choice.
