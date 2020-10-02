Lauren Denise Perry

Lauri was born September 9, 1963 in Longview to Roy Kirk Fisher and Marlene Goehring Fisher. She graduated from Longview High School in 1982 and went on to graduate from The University of Texas at Austin, with degrees in English, French, and Liberal Arts. She also had the opportunity to experience a wonderful semester at Oxford University in England.
Lauri enjoyed many years as an adjunct professor at both Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler, where she taught psychology for 19 years. Lauri provided emotional support for thousands of people through her gentle and kind ways of reaching out in love to those who needed someone to care. Lauri always cared. Lauri always showed up. She did tremendous work for the Democratic Club of East Texas, where she was very active. She was also a Domestic Violence Counselor Case Manager at the Women’s Center of East Texas, as well as the leader of H.E.A.R.T. (Help End Abusive Relationship Tendencies), and a licensed professional counselor at East Texas Crisis Center and at East Texas Mental Health Association. At H.E.A.R.T., she served as an expert witness in domestic violence and child abuse cases.
Lauri found refuge in her deep affection for her pet cats and dogs.
Lauri was preceded in death by her sweetheart and husband, Mark Lewis and by her father, Roy Kirk Fisher. She is survived by her only child, Sarah Perry; her mother, Marlene Fisher; her first cousins, Derek Fisher, Paul Fisher, and Craig Fisher as well as cousins Kate Gooden, Kyle Kutch, and Clay Kutch.
Donations in her honor may be made to The East Texas Crisis Center, 2401 Hughey Dr., Tyler, TX 75701 or O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue at omalleyalleycatrescue.com.
