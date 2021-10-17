Laurene Page
LONGVIEW — Laurene Page, native of Ventura, CA and graduate of Ventura High School, died in Longview, TX on October 4, 2021. Laurene is survived by her daughters Heidi, Audra, and Leah. Her passing is a huge loss to the family. She was truly loved and adored.
