Laurie Ann Allen
ARP — Laurie Ann Allen, 66, of Arp, passed away on January 29, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 24, 1954, in Houston, TX, to the late Wilton Hewes and Mozelle Massey Milstead.
Graveside services for Laurie Allen will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Mason Cemetery, Arp with Reverend Dr. Ron Klingsick and Reverend Tommy Harden officiating.
She married the love of her life, Phillip Allen in 1981 in Houston, TX. She was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. Laurie worked as a registered nurse for 40 years. In her career she worked at M.D. Anderson, Houston, TX, Memorial Hermann, Houston, TX, Good Shepherd, Longview, TX, and Mother Frances, Tyler, TX. She had a special gift for helping and caring for others. She excelled in her profession and made a significant impact on many lives. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and going to the lake. She loved being LaLa to her 2 grandchildren, Charlotte, and Preston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and mother-in-law, BaBa Allen.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Allen of Arp, TX; 2 children, Kacie Lambeth and husband Kent of Flint, TX, Richard Cory Allen of Arp; 1 brother, T.H. Milstead and wife Melissa of Houston, 2 sisters, Jan Moss and husband Gary of Sargent, TX, Kay McKinney and husband Terry of West Columbia, TX; TX; 2 grandchildren, Charlotte and Preston Lambeth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers are Skyler Moss, Scott Burrer, Kent Lambeth, Brooks McKinney, Will McKinney, and John Hewes Milstead.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, TX.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
