LONGVIEW — Lauwana Michelle Kane, 52, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Lauwana’s Life will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Reception Room at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Lauwana Michelle Willard Kane was born July 20, 1967 in Longview to Charles Lester Willard and Elvis Lauwana Wails Allen. She was extremely social and generous to a fault. If anybody needed anything, she was there with her warm heart and kindness to help. Lauwana was a very well kempt woman, also keeping her hair and nails in tip top shape. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was known to be one of the best cooks around. She loved to cook and her family didn’t mind a bit eating it! Her sweet and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lauwana is preceded in death by her mother, Elvis Allen; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her father, Charles Willard; husband, Richard Kane; children, Maci Michelle Welch (Niko), Danielle Ashley Pierce (Jacob), and Nathan Darrell Kane; brother, Jeff Willard (Denise); sister, Jennifer Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members who loved her dearly.

