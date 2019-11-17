LaVeda Norris

Her life was dedicated to serving her church, family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her. Involvement at First Baptist Church Longview led LaVeda to impact many lives through teaching and traveling with youth groups, delivering meals for those who needed comforting food and ministering to people unable to attend church. Also, she served as treasurer for the Big Green Marching Machine (Lobo bands).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Norris, daughter, LouAnn Norris, parents, E.A. and Connie Wilbanks, and brother, W.L. Wilbanks. Survivors include her daughter and son-in law, Sara and Marty Alleman, Dallas, grandsons Ryan Alleman, Dallas, and Drew Alleman, Houston, as well as numerous relatives.
A service of thanksgiving and remembrance will be Saturday, November 23, 11 a.m., Ford Chapel, First Baptist Church Longview. A reception will follow.
The family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 209 East South Street, Longview, Texas, 75601 or AMBUCS, P.O. Box 331, Longview, Texas 75606 (creating and providing mobility and independence tools, such as the AmTryke).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.