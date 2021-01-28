Laverne Fite Thomas
LONGVIEW, TX — A celebration of Laverne will be held Friday at 12noon from Bethel Temple of Longview.
She will Rest Until The Redeemer Returns at Grace Hills Cemetery.
She was born to the late Willie Ray and Perryline Williams Fite ,A graduate of Mary C. Womack.
She answer her Lord on Thursday January 21, 2021 at her residence with her loving family at her side.
A viewing will take place today at Bigham from 2pm til 6pm.
DUE TO COVID 19 WE ASK THAT MASKS BE WORN AT THE VIEWING AND THE SERVICE, NO EXCEPTION.
On Friday the service may be viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89331757736

