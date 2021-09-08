Laverne Willeford Ingle
KILGORE — Ms. Laverne Willeford Morrow Ingle, 84, of Kilgore Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home in Kilgore. Funeral service for Ms. Ingle will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 6, 2021, at Graceton Church of Christ with Carey Ponder officiating, interment to follow at Mattox Cemetery in Upshur County. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Laverne was born July 11, 1937, in Longview, Texas to the late Rowan and Annie Harris Willeford. She graduated from Judson High School and Good Shepherd Hospital’s nursing program. Laverne and her mother owned and operated a beauty shop before she started her nursing career as an LVN. She was also a faithful member of Graceton Church of Christ. Laverne was a loving mother and grandmother, she also loved to travel, paint, and garden in her free time. She will be greatly missed by all the friends and family members she leaves behind.
Ms. Ingle is survived by her son, Bill Morrow (Jessica); daughters, Vicki Parker (Jeff), Cindy McIntosh (Charles), Janie Jordan (Tim) and Angela Watley; as well as 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Elizabeth Willeford. She was also preceded by former spouses Billy Joe Morrow and Gary Ingle.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Compass Hospice for the care that was given to Ms. Ingle.
