Lawrence Christopher Steele
BARNESVILLE, MN — Lawrence Christopher Steele (Chris), 49 of Barnesville, MN passed away suddenly on December 28, 2020.
Chris was born on July 8, 1971 to Jack Steele and Jan Greenwood in Longview, TX. After graduating from Pine Tree High School in 1989, he received an associate’s degree from Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX. In 1998, he moved to Minnesota and discovered his love for fishing, hunting and winter activities. He was most proud of his two sons, Brennan and Dylan. He was a huge Steelers fan and enjoyed watching football with his sons. He worked for Fargo Glass and Paint for 10 years in their paint shop and was a talented carpenter.
Chris is survived by his sons, Brennan and Dylan Steele of Hawley, MN; Andrea Steele, the mother of his children of Hawley, MN; parents, Jack Steele of Longview, TX and Jan (Don) Greenwood of Gladewater, TX; sister, Stephanie (Billy) Hart of Marshall, TX; brother, Stephen (Renee) Steele of Pritchett, TX; step-sisters Celia (James) Mooney and Heather Perry; stepbrother, Chad Greenwood, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.C. and LudieBelle Steele, Leonard Rogers, Dorothy Sebastian; stepmother, Sue Steele; and brother, Gregg Steele.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Gladewater with Father Robinson presiding. Burial will follow at Enoch Cemetery in Gilmer. Viewing is scheduled for 9 AM and Rosary at 9:30 AM.
