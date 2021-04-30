Lawrence D. Fuller
TIPPERARY, IRELAND — Lawrence D. Fuller was born 1937 in Kilgore, Texas, and died recently in Tipperary, Ireland.
One of 11 children born to Ishmael and Christine Fuller, Lawrence graduated from North Texas State University, served in the US Army, worked in France for the US State Department before returning to the US where he met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth.
Lawrence worked for the US Postal service in Longview, Spring and the Woodlands, Texas. He had great stamina, and remained interested in physical fitness all his life, weight lifting and running being his preferences. He ran his first marathon race in Dublin, Ireland when he was 63.
Following retirement from the Post Office,he relocated back to Longview where he enjoyed working as a substitute teacher for many years, mostly at Longview High School, where he left his mark as a positive influence on many young students. He was proud of being named “Rookie of the Year” in the 2003 Longview “Hands on a Hardbody” contest sponsored by Patterson Nissan. He was a gentle, humorous, loving man who enjoyed his family, books, classic movies, and his dogs. He will be missed by those who loved him dearly.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth, son Christopher; daughter-in-law, Rachel; grandchildren Zuzu and Paris, Biarritz, France, ; son Kyle, Austin, TX. Brothers Hally, Wyland and Tommy; sisters Carol, Rethea and Sherrie; sister-in-law Nora and Wolfgang Kulp, and a large extended family around the world.
Honey, we’ll always remember you. We wish you were here with us, but someone more powerful called you home. You’re now seeing the face of God and meeting again those you loved who went before you, especially your Mother and Father, and best friend/coffee-mate Lena Mae.
