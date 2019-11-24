Lawrence Harvey

Larry was born in Warren Ohio, September 6, 1927, married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie Harclerode at a candlelit ceremony February 1947. The following year, he enlisted in the army and subsequently devoted himself to military life, serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam (twice employed). His military career included postings overseas in Japan, Italy, Korea, France, Holland, Germany, and Vietnam and in the U.S. in Kentucky, Washington D.C., Ohio, Colorado and Arizona. In 1973, as Sergeant Major, he retired from his military career to take care of his wife, who was suffering from a life-threatening illness. He described his time taking care of her as “a privilege.”
Larry resettled in Las Vegas, where he re-schooled as a casino pit foreman, and took pleasure in helping locals and tourists have a good time. After the passing of his wife, Marge, he reconnected with his passion for travel, revisiting Germany and spending time with his son, Larry in California, and his daughter, Sandy, in Texas. While staying with his daughter in Longview, Texas, he helped out at The Harley Shop, making friendly conversation with customers and employees. He began frequenting the magical city of Puerta Vallerta, Mexico, where he made life-long friends and met his fun-loving dance partner, and eventually wife, Sara. They were married at Jeff and Sandy’s backyard surrounded by the “Harley family”.
Larry spent his final years between Longview Texas and Puerta Vallerta, always in the company of friends and family. He will be sincerely missed by all that knew him. Please join us in the celebration of his life from 4:00-7:00 on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at Leon’s Steak House.
